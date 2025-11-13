O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,341.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.07. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Argus assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

