LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LFST. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.83 and a beta of 1.15.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 8,407,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $42,626,750.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,524,715 shares in the company, valued at $169,970,305.05. This trade represents a 20.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Silversmith Partners I. Gp, Llc sold 3,592,357 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $18,213,249.99. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,324,197 shares in the company, valued at $72,623,678.79. This represents a 20.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,407,643 shares of company stock valued at $103,466,750. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,508,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,363,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after buying an additional 1,790,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.