PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $144,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $866,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 57.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 148.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,970,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,549,000 after buying an additional 1,775,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,946,000 after acquiring an additional 998,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

