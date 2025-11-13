Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 77,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,683 shares of company stock worth $53,517,192. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $571.36. 170,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,614. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.49. The company has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $529.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

