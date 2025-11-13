Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vitalhub Q1 Earnings

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Vitalhub and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Vitalhub to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Vitalhub and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Vitalhub from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

Vitalhub Price Performance

Shares of VHI stock traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, hitting C$9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 83,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,668. Vitalhub has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.45. The stock has a market cap of C$602.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitalhub had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of C$32.04 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steve Garrington sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.90, for a total transaction of C$258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$774,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Also, Director Danny Matlow sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 520,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,630,012.75. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their position. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp is Canada-based firm that develops technology solutions for health and human services providers in the mental health (child through adult), long term care, community health service, home health, social service, and acute care sectors. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, web-based assessment, and electronic health record solutions.

