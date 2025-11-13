What is B. Riley’s Estimate for AST SpaceMobile Q4 Earnings?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.AST SpaceMobile’s quarterly revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays lowered AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $42.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.27.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTS traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. 3,278,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,093,258. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $705,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,182,000 after purchasing an additional 803,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after buying an additional 167,416 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

