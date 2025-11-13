Q1 EPS Estimate for Benitec Biopharma Lowered by Analyst

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Benitec Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Benitec Biopharma’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 54.67 and a quick ratio of 54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $343.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.18).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Benitec Biopharma

In other news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L bought 1,481,481 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $19,999,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,538,175 shares in the company, valued at $128,765,362.50. This trade represents a 18.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

