Caterpillar FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.44. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.96 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.59.

Caterpillar stock traded down $12.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $560.19. The stock had a trading volume of 467,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $596.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.34. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,846 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,493. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

