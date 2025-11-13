Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citizens Jmp downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.5050, with a volume of 667083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $81.71.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 2.5%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 233.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 399.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.