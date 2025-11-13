Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELVN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 65,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.80. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $116,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 269,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,547.60. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 915,188 shares in the company, valued at $20,207,351.04. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,749. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 194.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

