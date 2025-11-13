Contrasting Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) & Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) and Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vivopower International and Emeren Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivopower International N/A N/A N/A Emeren Group -5.77% -1.16% -0.87%

Risk and Volatility

Vivopower International has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emeren Group has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivopower International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Emeren Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vivopower International and Emeren Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Emeren Group has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.48%. Given Emeren Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than Vivopower International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivopower International and Emeren Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivopower International $60,000.00 662.00 -$12.79 million N/A N/A Emeren Group $68.45 million 1.38 -$12.48 million ($0.08) -22.94

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vivopower International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Vivopower International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vivopower International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emeren Group beats Vivopower International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivopower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, commercial, and industrial customers. The Electric Vehicles segment designs and builds electric battery conversion kits to replace internal combustion engines for customers in the mining, infrastructure, utilities, and government services sectors. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment engages in the design, evaluation, sale, and implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. The Solar Development segment comprises solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

