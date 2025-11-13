Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 trillion and $2.87 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $102,957.58 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00022960 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,948,012 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
