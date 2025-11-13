WASHINGTON TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Walmart by 527.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 28,684.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after buying an additional 4,214,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,044,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $103.25. 1,487,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,110,529. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

