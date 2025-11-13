Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.8%

DHI traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $144.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,877. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.38 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,623,595.12. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

