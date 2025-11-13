Brokers Set Expectations for Chord Energy Q4 Earnings

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHRD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.89. The company had a trading volume of 106,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $134.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samantha Holroyd acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 90.6% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 91.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

