Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Novartis

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novartis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NVS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Trading Up 0.9%

NVS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,094. Novartis has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $133.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.