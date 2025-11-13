Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Republic Capital LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

CocaCola stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.