Northland Capmk Has Bearish Estimate for SANG Q2 Earnings

Sangoma Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.58 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Sangoma Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SANG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Institutional Trading of Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 472,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 291,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 61,951 shares during the period. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

