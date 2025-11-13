Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 291,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 238,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 116,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
