Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Stock Price

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

Shares of NYSE VLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.25. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 541,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 291,076 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 520,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 238,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 116,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

