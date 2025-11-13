Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 58,369 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,526,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 585.0% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $179.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.38.

Datadog Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $190.89 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.77, a PEG ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,252,118.42. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $10,273,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares in the company, valued at $87,417,376.20. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,489,813 shares of company stock valued at $205,390,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

