HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for BCAX FY2025 Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:BCAX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. 57,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,536. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $792.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $332,405.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,368.10. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $715,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 205,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,070.46. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,534 shares of company stock worth $2,682,012. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.