Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CCO FY2025 Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $2.50 price target on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.32.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 229,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $941.84 million, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.03.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.03 million. Clear Channel Outdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,553,164.83. This trade represents a 23.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

