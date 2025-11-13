HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of CTMX FY2025 Earnings

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5%

CTMX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 1,269,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,497. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a return on equity of 158.70% and a net margin of 34.04%.The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 114.3% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 104.0% during the first quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.