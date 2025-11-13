Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of EHC FY2025 Earnings

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.22. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James Financial raised Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,140. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 14.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

