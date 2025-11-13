W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,797,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $480.70. 1,735,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,532. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $484.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

