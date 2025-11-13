HC Wainwright Predicts Fold’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLD)

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fold in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fold’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Fold alerts:

Fold (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fold

Fold Price Performance

FLD traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.14. 19,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,928. The stock has a market cap of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.16. Fold has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Fold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fold by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,775,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fold during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fold in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Fold during the third quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fold in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fold

(Get Free Report)

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.