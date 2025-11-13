16,529 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 503.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 708,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CVS opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

