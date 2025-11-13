Roth Capital Decreases Earnings Estimates for Denison Mine

Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denison Mine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Denison Mine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Denison Mine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

DNN has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded Denison Mine to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

DNN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 8,513,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,582,008. Denison Mine has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 1,697.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,263,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525,956 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mine by 4,648.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,123,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 23,895,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371,531 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Denison Mine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,998,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,333,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mine Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

