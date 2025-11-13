Zacks Research Forecasts Increased Earnings for Halliburton

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HAL. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. 1,365,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,442,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,643,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after buying an additional 83,691 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 78,692 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $5,908,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Halliburton by 54.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 198,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,683,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $66,352,000 after purchasing an additional 351,166 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

