SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.03 and a 1-year high of $557.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.65.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $465.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

