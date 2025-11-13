Royal Harbor Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

