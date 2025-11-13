iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $243.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $252.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.57.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

