Lido wstETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $14.45 Billion (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $14.45 billion and approximately $30.24 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $4,257.31 or 0.04135009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,877.91 or 0.99922614 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 3,393,191 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido’s wstETH is a wrapped, non-rebasing version of staked Ether (stETH), designed to maintain a constant balance while its value appreciates to reflect staking rewards. This structure enhances compatibility with DeFi protocols and supports cross-chain integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

