SoftwareOne (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SoftwareOne Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $10.16. SoftwareOne shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoftwareOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftwareOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWONF

SoftwareOne Trading Up 10.3%

SoftwareOne Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

(Get Free Report)

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.