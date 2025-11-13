WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 12,452 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.39. 1,449,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,182,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

