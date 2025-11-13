LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

LuxExperience B.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.55. LuxExperience B.V. shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4,133 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

LuxExperience B.V. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $5.48. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The business had revenue of $666.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LuxExperience B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Featured Articles

