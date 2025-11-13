Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 25,317 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 158,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

