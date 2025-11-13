SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $680.47 and last traded at $175.9890, with a volume of 199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.75.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

