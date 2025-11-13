Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.8450, with a volume of 37149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 28.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,598 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 87,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

