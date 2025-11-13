DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $137.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. DT Midstream traded as high as $116.47 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 11433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.
DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $309.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 82.83%.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
