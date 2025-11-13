Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.38 and last traded at $95.3150, with a volume of 83 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Temenos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

