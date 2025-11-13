Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 2.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Oklo’s Meltdown Is Over: A Robust Rebound Lies Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Reasons On Holding’s Sell-Off Is Over and New Highs Are Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.