Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS KWHIY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

