ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 255.50 and last traded at GBX 255.50. 334,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 348,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 335 price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 445.

The stock has a market cap of £304.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.03, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.41.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

