McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Posts Earnings Results

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $669.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.76 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McGraw Hill updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

McGraw Hill Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MH traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 69,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,907. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut McGraw Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McGraw Hill from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McGraw Hill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGraw Hill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGraw Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,923,000.

About McGraw Hill

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

