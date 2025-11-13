PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $123.70 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Amphenol worth $123,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.45 and a 52-week high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $22,069,214.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. The trade was a 61.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,042 shares of company stock valued at $142,789,956. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

