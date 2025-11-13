Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Travelers Companies worth $1,481,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $286.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.31. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $288.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total transaction of $6,956,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,829. This represents a 48.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,170. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

