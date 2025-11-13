MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $246.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.74.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

