Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance LLC

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 2,540,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,714,355. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.