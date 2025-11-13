Smithfield Trust Co Sells 298 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

