WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $85.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $85,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,662. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

